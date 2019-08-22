Owaisi flays US President Trump for reported offer to mediate between India-Pakistan

Quoting Trump’s reported comments that there was a Hindu-Muslim problem in India, Owaisi said the NDA government should make it clear that there was no such trouble

Flaying Donald Trump for his fresh reported offer to mediate between India and Pakistan, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the government should have a clear-cut policy and inform the US President that it does not need his role. “…he (Trump) says I will mediate (between India and Pakistan). Again, the same thing. This is, Begaani Shadi mein Trump Diwana ho rahe hain (an unrelated person getting too much excited in somebodys elses marriage). He (Trump) has no connection. Why would he mediate?,” he told reporters here.

Trump made the offer for the third time in a month and says in the same breath that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan premier Imran Khan were his friends, Owaisi said. What is happening? Who is running the foreign policy of this country? Why are we so afraid of Trump, that we are not even reacting. The government should take a clear cut policy and it has to be said clearly that we dont need you, he said.

Quoting Trump’s reported comments that there was a Hindu-Muslim problem in India, Owaisi said the NDA government should make it clear that there was no such trouble. If (they) dont say, it means there is a Hindu-Muslim problem, he added. Separately, Owaisi, in a tweet, asked whether BJP was bothered about reports of jobcuts by a major private company.

“Does@BJP4India seem bothered at all by the massive cuts in employment & the certainty that Indian manufacturing is unlikely to recover from this slowdown? Or will media spin it as a masterstroke? If you can’t create new jobs, at least prevent loss of existing ones, may be,” he said.