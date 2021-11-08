Owaisi asks ‘expert of DNA’ Mohan Bhagwat to clarify on Nishad Party chief’s remarks on Lord Ram

Owaisi's remarks came after Nishad, while addressing a press conference, claimed that Lord Ram was born in a Nishad family and that he was not the son of King Dashrath.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday asked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to clarify on the remarks made by Sanjay Nishad, chief of BJP’s ally Nishad Party, on Lord Ram.

“RSS’ chief Mohan Bhagwat who is an expert in DNA should clarify the Nishad Party chief’s reported statement (Lord Ram was born in a Nishad family and that he was not the son of King Dashrath). BJP & RSS’ prominent leaders should speak on this,” said Owaisi.

Owaisi’s remarks came after Nishad, while addressing a press conference, claimed that Lord Ram was born in a Nishad family and that he was not the son of King Dashrath.

The jibe at Bhagwat came in reference to the RSS chief’s remarks made earlier this year when he said that DNA of all Indians is same, irrespective of religion. “Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they are not different, but one. DNA of all Indians is the same, irrespective of the religion,” he said at an event on July 4.

The BJP had in September formally announced that it would contest the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) Party. However, the seat-sharing pact was not disclosed.

The Nishads, a fishermen OBC community, and their connected sub-castes Mallah, Kewat, Dheevar, Bind, Kashyap and others are an important segment of the non-Yadav backward vote in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Nishad Party secured over 5.40 lakh votes in the 72 Assembly seats it contested and bagged one constituency.