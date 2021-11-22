‘Owaisi and BJP like chacha-bhatija’: Rakesh Tikait mocks AIMIM chief for demanding repeal of CAA, NRC

Owaisi had Sunday demanded that after farm laws, Owaisi warned that if CAA and NRC are not scrapped, protestors will “take to streets and turn it into Shaheen Bagh”.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday mocked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for raising the demand to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, following the Centre’s decision to withdraw the three controversial agri laws.

“Owaisi and BJP share a bond of ‘chacha-bhatija’ (uncle-nephew). He should not talk about this on TV, he can just ask directly,” Tikait said.

“CAA is against the ConstitutionIf BJP government does not take back this law, we will come out on the streets and another Shaheen Bagh will come up here,” Owaisi said, addressing a public meeting at UP’s Barabanki on Sunday.

The AIMIM chief also launched an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi is the biggest ‘nautankibaaz’ in the country, and by mistake, he has entered politics, else what would have happened to the people of the film industry. All the awards would have been won by Modi,” Owaisi said.

Tikait has announced that the farmers’ protest will not end until the central government formally withdraws the farm laws in the Parliament and assures a fair MSP to farmers, along with a charter of other demands. He has also urged the protesting farmers to gather in large numbers at Delhi border on November 26, the day when protest completes one year.