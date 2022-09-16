Car driving at 130 kmph kills 2 woman techies in Chennai, driver arrested

Two women software professionals who were returning home from their work were killed when an overspeeding car lost control in Chennai’s IT corridor at Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). While one of them died at the spot, another succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Chennai, police said.

The accident took place on Wednesday when the driver, who was driving a Honda City car, lost control, and hit the two women. The car driver, identified as M Kumar of Sholinganallur, has been arrested, PTI reported.

The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old R Lakshmi from Kerala’s Palakkad and 24-year-old S Lavanya from Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati. Both worked as analysts at HCL State Street Service, NDTV reported.

GK Kannan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tambaram said that the car was apparently driving at a speed of around 130 km/hr.

The police officer said that ambulances were arranged for the bodies to be sent back home.

In another incident, two school girls were fatally knocked down by a container lorry near Ambur in neighbouring Tirupattur district today.