‘Over to non-BJP CMs now’: Prashant Kishor adds to Nitish Kumar’s misery over support to Citizenship Act

Prashant Kishor was not alone from the JD(U) to oppose the citizenship bill. (File)

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019: Janata Dal (United) vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday upped the ante against the ruling NDA on the amended Citizenship Act as he called on the chief ministers from neutral and opposition parties to “save the soul” of the country after the bill sailed through both houses in Parliament and became a law.

The legislation fast-tracks naturalisation for illegal immigrants who faced religious persecution in three countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The law covers six minority religious groups — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians. The legislation has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Calling on non-BJP CMs to take a stand on the legislation as the onus lies on them to implement the controversial law, Kishor said, “The majority prevailed in Parliament. Now beyond judiciary, the task of saving the soul of India is on 16 Non-BJP CMs as it is the states who have to operationalise these acts.”

The majority prevailed in Parliament. Now beyond judiciary, the task of saving the soul of India is on 16 Non-BJP CMs as it is the states who have to operationalise these acts. 3 CMs (Punjab/Kerala/WB) have said NO to #CAB and #NRC. Time for others to make their stand clear. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 13, 2019

He also asked the CMs of non-BJP ruled states to make their stand clear on the legislation as their counterparts from Punjab, Kerala and West Bengal have done. “Three CMs (Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal) have said ‘no’ to CAB and NRC. Time for others to make their stand clear,” he tweeted.

Kishor has been critical of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)’s decision to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. Without naming anyone, Kishor accused the party leadership of betraying the trust of voters, an apparent jab at the Bihar CM.

Kishor was not alone from the party to oppose the citizenship bill. JD(U) national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma also publically urged Kumar to reconsider the decision to support the bill in the Upper House as he termed it unconstitutional and discriminatory.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was cleared by both the Houses of Parliament, got the President’s assent on Thursday night. The bill was cleared amid violent protests in northeastern states including Assam and Meghalaya.