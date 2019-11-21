Over Rs 255 crore spent on chartered flights during PM Modi’s foreign engagements in last 3 yrs: MEA

In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while the bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said, adding in 2016-17, Rs 2,24,75,451 were incurred on hotline facilities while in 2017-18 the cost incurred for it was Rs 58,06,630.

An expenditure of over Rs 255 crore was incurred on chartered flights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign engagements in the past three years, the Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.

In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while the bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said, adding in 2016-17, Rs 2,24,75,451 were incurred on hotline facilities while in 2017-18 the cost incurred for it was Rs 58,06,630.

To a question on expenditure incurred on domestic engagements, he said, “As per Government of India policy on use of IAF aircraft/helicopters by VVIPs and VIPs, the Prime Minister is entitled for free airlift in IAF aircrafts and helicopters on official tours.”