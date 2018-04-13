Over Rs 1 crore for tea, snacks? Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s office spent this whopping amount – What RTI revealed

​​ ​
AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is again in the news, that too for the wrong reason. This time, the focus is on the expenses.

AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is again in the news, that too for the wrong reason. This time, the focus is on the expenses. As per a report in Times in India, an RTI reply has revealed that the Delhi CM’s office spent more than Rs 1 Crore on tea and snacks during his three-year tenure. In exact figures, the expense of tea and snacks from Kejriwal’s office is Rs 1.03 Crore (Rs 1,03,04,162). The RTI reply also revealed that the expense of refreshments in 2016-2017 was double its amount in 2015-2016. While the expenditure on tea and snacks in the financial year 2015-16 were calculated to be Rs 23.12 lakh, the amount stood at Rs 46.54 lakh in the financial year 2016-17. An amount of Rs 33.36 lakh was spent on tea and snacks at the Delhi CM’s office in 2017-2018. According to an RTI query in 2016, Arvind Kejriwal’s office had a bill of Rs 22,42,320 at his secretariat office and Rs 24,86,921 at his residence camp office, that is a sum of Rs 47.29 lakh for tea and snacks.

The break up of the expenses mentioned that the money was spent in the Delhi CM two offices- the secretariat office and the camp office. It is reported that in year 2015-16, expenses of the camp office stood at Rs 5,59,280 while expenses of tea and snacks in his secretariat office stood at Rs 17,53,150 from the total of Rs 23,12,430. In the year 2016-17, out of total money of Rs 46,54,833 spent on tea and snacks, Rs 15,91,631 was spent in the secretariat office while Rs 30,63,202 was spent in the camp office. In 2017-2018, total figure spent on tea and snacks stood at Rs 33,36,899, out of which Rs 6,92,284 was spent at the secretariat office and 26,44,615 at the camp office.

The RTI reply also stated that the total expense incurred on Arvind Kejriwal’s journeys has been Rs 11.99 lakh since he has taken over as the Delhi CM. Activist Hemant Singh Gauniya who filed the RTI query in February said that the expense should be controlled and the money is spent on those who can’t even manage a single meal in a day.

  1. TJ !!
    Apr 13, 2018 at 7:37 pm
    This whopping amount is still very very less than our PM's daily expense on any trip. But this is clearly an example how all parties are digging each and every corner to find any possible charge against AAP.
    1. Arjun Menon
      Apr 13, 2018 at 7:17 pm
      Financial Express, you guys are just a bunch of morons. Rather, I should call you a paid media. I have the following concerns: 1. Did you try to file the RTI and checks what diffe political parties like BJP, Congress, RJD etc spend. 2. Anyway it is a party office, if 100 people would drink tea in a day then you would end up spending 100 5 500 in a day and if 100 people would have some snacks then you would spend around 100 30 3000. So, in a year you would spend around Rs. 12,60,000. 3. The cost can definitely increase if you have morning, afternoon, and the evening snacks. You guys are just trying the malign Kejriwal character.
