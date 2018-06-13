Over 80% of government staff late for work, finds out Minister

Over 80 per cent of government staff were not in their seats when Puducherry social welfare minister M Kandasamy conducted a surprise inspection of the offices here today. (IE)

Over 80 per cent of government staff were not in their seats when Puducherry social welfare minister M Kandasamy conducted a surprise inspection of the offices here today. Upon entering the offices housed in the Kamaraj administrative complex, the Minister said he was shocked to find most of the seats empty even after the commencement of the working hours.

Then, he checked the attendance register and found that more than 80 per cent of the staff were yet to arrive. The Minister directed the heads of departments to ensure the staff attended office on time and said he would make more such inspections frequently.

Kandasamy, who visited the enclave for a review meeting at the collectorate, decided to carry out the inspection of the offices of the departments of social welfare, civil supplies, labour, planning and others. Collector R Kesavan and other officials accompanied the Minister.