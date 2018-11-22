Over 60k houses in Himachal Pradesh to get gas through pipeline, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 11:13 PM

More than 55 CNG stations will be set up in the state and besides kitchen, the natural gas would also be supplied to industrial and commercial units.

Thakur thanked the prime minister on behalf of the people of the state for including six districts of Himachal Pradesh under this project through two geographical areas. (File photo)

Over 60,000 households in six districts of Himachal Pradesh will be supplied liquefied petroleum gas through pipeline, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here Thursday.

Thakur stated this while participating in the function organised by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAG) on the occasion of foundation stones laying ceremony of city gas distribution projects for 65 geographical areas of 129 districts and the launch of 10th city gas bidding round for 50 GAs, covering 123 districts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, an official spokesperson said.

The foundation stones were also laid for city gas distribution projects approved for six out of total 12 districts of the state by the union government. The CM said that IOAG would develop city gas distribution network in Sirmaur, Solan and Shimla districts, while Bharat Gas Resources Limited in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una.

More than 55 CNG stations will be set up in the state and besides kitchen, the natural gas would also be supplied to industrial and commercial units, he added.

