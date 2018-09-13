Over 60000 fake ration cards identified in Tripura

​​​
Tripura government has identified over 60000 counterfeit ration cards and 2,90,776 fake PDS consumers in a digitization drive by the state government, its Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath has said.

By: | Agartala | Published: September 13, 2018 8:39 PM
The government is focussed on digitization and e-government services as part of its move to end corruption and bring accountability in public services, he said here on Wednesday.

“We conducted a verification through a digitization drive and found that 62,340 ration cards and 2,90,776 PDS consumers are fake,” Nath said. In Tripura, a ration card is given to a family and not an individual and includes names of all members of the family.

There were a total 9,62,046 ration cards registered during the erstwhile Left Front government. But the incumbent BJP-IPFT government which assumed office in the state on March 9 this year found only 8,99,706 cards among them genuine, the minister said.

In the case of PDS a total 39,40,277 beneficiaries were registered under it during Left regime. The figures came down to 36,59,501 during the digitization drive, he added.

