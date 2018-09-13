Over 60000 fake ration cards identified in Tripura

The government is focussed on digitization and e-government services as part of its move to end corruption and bring accountability in public services, he said here on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Tripura government has identified over 60000 counterfeit ration cards and 2,90,776 fake PDS consumers in a digitization drive by the state government, its Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath has said.

The government is focussed on digitization and e-government services as part of its move to end corruption and bring accountability in public services, he said here on Wednesday.

“We conducted a verification through a digitization drive and found that 62,340 ration cards and 2,90,776 PDS consumers are fake,” Nath said. In Tripura, a ration card is given to a family and not an individual and includes names of all members of the family.

There were a total 9,62,046 ration cards registered during the erstwhile Left Front government. But the incumbent BJP-IPFT government which assumed office in the state on March 9 this year found only 8,99,706 cards among them genuine, the minister said.

In the case of PDS a total 39,40,277 beneficiaries were registered under it during Left regime. The figures came down to 36,59,501 during the digitization drive, he added.