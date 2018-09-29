Over 600 prisoners, 700 students to take Gandhi Peace exam

Inmates of Nagpur and Washim Central Jails along with officials of Washim Jail will appear for the examination on October 2, said TRK Somaiya of the Mumbai Sarvodaya Mandal. (Representational photo: PTI)

About 600 prisoners and over 700 college students will appear for the Gandhi Peace Examination Sunday ahead of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

October 2, Gandhi’s birth anniversary, is globally observed as the International Non-violence Day.

The examination, which tests the knowledge of Gandhi’s life and thought, is organised by Sarvodaya Mandal every year.

Inmates of Nagpur and Washim Central Jails along with officials of Washim Jail will appear for the examination on October 2, said TRK Somaiya of the Mumbai Sarvodaya Mandal.

Over 270 inmates of district jails of Dhule, Chandrapur, Alibaug and Akola appeared for the examination in September.

Over 700 students of the Rustomjee College in Thane and K J Somaiya College and Bhausaheb Hiray College in Mumbai will appear for the examination Sunday.

Somaiya also said that books on Gandhi will be sold at 50 per cent discount from October 2 to 11 at the Gandhi Book Centre in Mumbai.