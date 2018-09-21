Over 6 tonnes of beef seized from tempo

​​​
By: | Thane | Published: September 21, 2018 10:47 PM
Police Thursday seized over six tonnes of beef from a tempo that had met with an accident in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said. Police said that the tempo was carrying 50 barrels each having about 120 kilograms of beef, he added.

The beef, which has been sent for testing in a laboratory, was worth Rs Rs 9.38 lakh, he said.

A case has been registered at Padgha police station against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said

