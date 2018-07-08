Over 51 lakh houses sanctioned in last three years under PMAY-U

51 Lakhs dwelling units have been sanctioned against the validated demand of 1 crore in last 3 years of implementation.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry today said that over 51 lakh dwelling units have been sanctioned in last 3 years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

In a statement, the ministry said that over 28 lakh units are already in various stages of construction.

“Under PMAY (U) so far, more than 51 Lakhs dwelling units have been sanctioned against the validated demand of 1 crore in last 3 years of implementation.

“This is a huge jump in comparison to the erstwhile housing scheme wherein only 12.4 lakh houses were approved in around 9 years of its implementation,” the statement said.

It stated that global housing construction technology has been proposed to be used for large scale construction under the PMAY-U to attract the best available global technology which could ensure delivery of houses at a minimum cost, in minimum time while ensuring maximum number of houses in a given area.

“This will help in technology transfer to our country so that ultimately these globally best available construction technologies and designs get adopted in the country benefiting the construction industry at large,” it added.