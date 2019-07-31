Over 50,000 covered till now under MEA’s orientation programme for Indians migrating abroad

MEA had rolled out one-day PDOT programmes initially at two centres each in Delhi and Mumbai in January, 2018. (PTI)

Over 50,000 people have been covered till now under the Ministry of External Affairs’ voluntary pre-departure orientation training programme for Indians migrating abroad for employment that began last year. The voluntary Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) is one of the several initiatives and mechanisms of MEA to ensure a safe, orderly, legal and humane migration process in the framework of our motto ‘Surakshit Jaaye, Prashikshit Jaaye, Vishwas ke Saath Jaaye’ (go safe, trained and with confidence).

PDOT programmes are aimed at enhancing soft skills of India’s migrant workers in terms of culture, language, tradition and local rules and regulations of the destination country, to sensitise them about pathways to safe and legal migration and various government programmes for their welfare and protection, the MEA said in a statement.

The PDOT programme for Indians migrating abroad for employment, started by the MEA in January, 2018 achieved a new milestone on July 17, 2019 when the total number of emigrants imparted PDOT crossed 50,000, the statement said.

MEA had rolled out one-day PDOT programmes initially at two centres each in Delhi and Mumbai in January, 2018. Subsequently, the number of PDOT Centres have been increased to 10.