Over 50 typos, other errors in Centre’s Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, corrigendum issued

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on August 7. (File Photo/PTI)

Errors in Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill: The Centre has reportedly issued a notification to correct some glaring mistakes in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill which was introduced in the Parliament on August 5 and passed on August 7 by Rajya Sabha. As per the legislation, Jammu and Kashmir has been divided into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. These UTs will come into existence from October 31.

Over a month after the bill was approved by Parliament, the government on Thursday issued a three-page corrigendum to fix the spelling and grammatical errors, reports said. According to an India Today report, the bill spelt “administrator” as “adminstrator”, “territories” as “Tterritories” and “Safai karamcharis” as “safaikaramcharis” in the document put before the Parliament.

The government’s latest notification has also deleted a sentence in the legislation which said that a delimitation exercise will be carried out for parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The government’s latest notification has also deleted a sentence in the legislation which said that a delimitation exercise will be carried out for parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 portends a future hope