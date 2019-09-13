Over 50 typos, other errors in Centre’s Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, corrigendum issued

The government's latest notification has also deleted a sentence in the legislation which said that a delimitation exercise will be carried out for parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.
Errors in Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill: The Centre has reportedly issued a notification to correct some glaring mistakes in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill which was introduced in the Parliament on August 5 and passed on August 7 by Rajya Sabha. As per the legislation, Jammu and Kashmir has been divided into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. These UTs will come into existence from October 31.
Over a month after the bill was approved by Parliament, the government on Thursday issued a three-page corrigendum to fix the spelling and grammatical errors, reports said. According to an India Today report, the bill spelt “administrator” as “adminstrator”, “territories” as “Tterritories” and “Safai karamcharis” as “safaikaramcharis” in the document put before the Parliament.
Restrictions were put across Jammu and Kashmir by the government hours before it announced in Parliament that it is going ahead with abrogation of Article 370 and dividing the region in to two UTs. Curfew and imposed and mobile internet and landline services were stopped to prevent any untoward situation arising due to the major move. Several local leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under detention as a precautionary measure. While restrictions have been removed from the Valley in a phase wise manner, the leaders are yet to released.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.