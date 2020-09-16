  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 40 killed in lightning, rain related incidents in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours


September 16, 2020 12:23 PM

29 people lost their lives in Bihar and 13 in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning and rains.

Representational pic.

As many as 42 people have lost their lives in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in lightning and rain related incidents in the last 24 hours. While 29 people lost their lives and 11 suffered injuries in different districts across Bihar, 13 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh.

Kaimur district in the south Bihar reported the highest number of casualties, accounting for the death of five people. Three each died in Rohtas, Bhojpur, and Gopalganj districts. Fifteen deaths were reported from 10 other districts.

The government said that most of the victims were working in agricultural fields when lightning struck.

Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief minister Nitish Kumar have expressed grief over the loss of lives. The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. He has also ordered free treatment to the injured.

Weathermen have advised people to exercise caution as more rain and lightning is expected during the next 24 hours in different parts of the state. People have been advised to remain indoors during the bad weather.

In Uttar Pradesh, 13 people were killed due to lightning at different places. While four died in Ghazipur, three lost their lives in Kaushambi. Two deaths were reported each from Kushinagar and Chitrakoot. One each in Jaunpur and Chandauli.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the concerned DMs to provide Rs 4 lakh financial help to the families of those killed.

