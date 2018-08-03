​​​
Over 4.5 lakh Maharashtra govt employees threaten strike from Aug 7 – All you need to know

Over four and half lakh government employees, including 1.5 lakh gazetted Group A and B officers, will go on a three-day strike from August 7 to protest against the state government's failure to fulfil their demands, an employees' organisation functionary said today.

Over four and half lakh government employees, including 1.5 lakh gazetted Group A and B officers, will go on a three-day strike from August 7 to protest against the state government’s failure to fulfil their demands, an employees’ organisation functionary said today. Bhausaheb Pathan of the State Government Class Four Employees Central Organisation told reporters today that over three lakh Group D employees would go on strike between August 7-9 for the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and several other issues.

G D Kulthe of the Maharashtra Rajya Rajapatrit Adhikari Mahasangh accused the state government of dillydallying on the demands made by gazetted officers and said they had no alternative but to strike work. Primary demands, apart from the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, were a five-day week like Central government employees, filling up of 1.8 lakh vacancies in government departments and lowering of recruitment age, he had said earlier.

