Over 3000 pct increase in KCR’s income since last assembly elections in Telangana

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 1:55 PM

Chandrashekar Rao has declared total assets worth Rs Rs 20.60 crore which is more than what he had declared in 2012-13 (Rs 16.94 crore). He has no bank loans and car.

K Chandrashekar Rao, K Chandrashekar Rao income, kcr, kcr income, K Chandrashekar Rao nomination, telangana, telangana elections, telangana assembly elections, telangana newsThe Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has stated agriculture as his profession. (Source: PTI)

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Gajwel Assembly constituency for the upcoming state assembly elections on December 7. As per KCR’s election affidavit, the 64-year-old chief minister’s annual income has increased by over Rs 2 crore since he contested the election last time. KCR’s income for the financial year 2017-18 stands at Rs 2.07 crore, up from Rs 6.59 lakh for the financial year 2012-13 which he had declared in his affidavit filed during 2014 elections.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has stated agriculture as his profession in the affidavit filed before the returning officer. He mentioned that out of his total income, Rs 91.52 lakh came from agriculture.

Chandrashekar Rao has declared total assets worth Rs Rs 20.60 crore which is more than what he had declared in 2012-13 (Rs 16.94 crore). The Telangana chief minister’s total movable assets are valued at over Rs 10.40 crore while his wife K Shobha has movable assets of over Rs 94.5 lakh.

Apart from this, he also has immovable assets of about Rs 12.20 crore which includes 54-acre agriculture land valued at Rs 6.50 crore.

He has declared investments of Rs 4.71 crore in shares of Telangana Broadcasting Private Limited. He has Rs 5.63 crore in bank accounts and fixed deposit. The chief minister owns a house in Hyderabad and another in Karimnagar, together valued at Rs 5.10 crore.

He also has 2.04 acres of non-agriculture land in Siddipet district valued at Rs 60 lakh. However, the affadavit says that the Telangana chief minister does not own a car and has no bank loans. KCR has liabilities to the tune of Rs 8.88 crore in the form of unsecured loans. He has no bank loans.

An analysis of the affadavits filed by chief ministers by the Association of Democratic Reforms in February this year had revealed that a total of 25 chief ministers in India have declared assets of over Rs 1 crore. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu had emerged as the richest chief minister of India with assets worth over Rs 177 crore.

KCR was placed fourth on that list with total assests worth Rs 15.51 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market's Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

