Over 28 lakh new voters added in Maharashtra

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 3:46 AM

Over 28 lakh new voters have been added to the voter list in Maharashtra as part of the summary revision of electoral rolls. As per the revised list published on January 31, 35,68,352 voters have been added while 7,29,335 names have been deleted.

Thus net addition in the voter list is 28,39,017. An official in the state election office said this takes the total number of eligible voters for Lok Sabha elections in the state is 8,73,30,384.

The total number of voters in 2014 Lok Sabha elections was 8.07 crore.

Out of the 28.39 lakh new voters, around 11.9 lakh are in the age group of 18 to 19 years, the official informed.

