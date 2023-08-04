Over 250 ‘illegal’ shanties bulldozed in Haryana’s Nuh after communal violence

Days after communal violence in Haryana which claimed the lives of six people, the local administration on Friday launched a ‘bulldozer action’ in Nuh’s Tauru town and demolished about 250 shanties of those named in the recent clashes, claiming they were illegal.

Police said the shanties belonged to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and were used to orchestrate stone pelting on the religious procession that led to communal flare-ups in the region, including neighbouring Gurugram in the national capital region, according to multiple news reports.

Most of the miscreants who pelted stones and attacked shops were from the settlement, reported The Tribune quoting police sources. The administration has planned to carry out similar demolition drives at other places where mobs attacked the procession carried by the Hindu outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

Narender Birjaniya, OSD to ADGP (Law) Mamta Singh, said, “We have carried out demolitions and principally, these structures were illegal. You cannot have an illegal structure and use it to hamper law and order.”

According to the details, the action was carried out following the directions of Ajit Balaji Joshi, chief administrator of Haryana Urban Development Authority, as part of the “Remove Encroachments” campaign.

Haryana violence

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh after a religious procession, being taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people – including around 20 policemen – were injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

The incident started a series of communal flare-ups in Gurugram, Sohna and other areas. As many as six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop the procession. The violence soon spilled over to Gurugram, Sohna, Manesar and other districts, with the mob going on a rampage and burning down various shops and establishments, leading to huge property losses. Various police cars and private vehicles were also torched in the violence.

In the wake of the communal clashes, the state government suspended internet services and clamped prohibitory orders in several areas.

Meanwhile, authorities in Nuh and Gurugram said no fresh cases of violence were reported on Thursday, asserting that the situation is under control.