Over 2,000 public vehicles prosecuted for carrying slogans of political parties: Poll body

Talking to reporters, CEO Ranbir Singh said over 1,000 FIRs have so far been registered under various Acts since the model of code conduct came into force for the Delhi Assembly polls on January 6. (Representational image)

Over 2,000 public vehicles, including auto-rickshaws and cabs, have been prosecuted for carrying messages of political parties, with the maximum number of such vehicles having slogans in support of the AAP, a Delhi poll body said on Wednesday.

According to the office of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer, 1,305 vehicles were prosecuted for carrying messages and slogans belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party while 196 public vehicles were carrying slogans of the Bhartiya Janata Party.

The poll body said 111 were prosecuted for carrying messages of the Congress while 466 such vehicles carrying slogans of independent candidates also faced action. Talking to reporters, CEO Ranbir Singh said over 1,000 FIRs have so far been registered under various Acts since the model of code conduct came into force for the Delhi Assembly polls on January 6.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. Singh said a total of 5,43,512 hoardings and posters have been removed by local bodies under the Defacement of Properties Act. He said 289 unlicensed weapons and 337 cartridges have been seized and added that 4,504 licensed arms have also been deposited.

“As many as 2,952 persons have been booked under various sections of the CrPC and 62,599 persons have been booked under the Delhi Police Act, as preventive measures. Around Rs 1,15,29,920 in cash has also been seized by the police,” the CEO said.

A total of 228 FIRs have been registered for MCC violation. Out of this, 11 FIRs are against the ruling AAP, three against the Congress, one against the BJP under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, he said.

A total of 1,47,86,382 voters will be eligible to cast their votes in the February 8 elections. Out of these, there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 are female voters. As many as 869 voters belong to the third gender.

There are around 2.32 lakh electors aged between 18 and 19 years. According to an official, there are 2.04 lakh voters who have attained the age of 80 while 690 voters are below 100 years. There will be 13,750 polling stations, the official said, adding that one pink booth, to be managed by women staff, will be set up in each of the 70 assembly constituencies. He said that there are 498 overseas voters.