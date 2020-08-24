Over 200 people feared trapped as house collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deploying three teams for rescue and relief operations, ANI tweeted. (Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

Over 200 people are feared trapped after three floors of a five-storeyed building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday, reported ANI.

Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare was quoted saying that while 15 people have been rescued from the rubble, over 200 people are still feared trapped.

Reports said that the house was located in Mahad area of Raigad district.

More details awaited.