Over 200 people feared trapped as house collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Aditi S Tatkare, Maharashtra minister, was quoted saying that while 15 people have been rescued from the rubble, over 200 people are still feared trapped.
Over 200 people are feared trapped after three floors of a five-storeyed building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday, reported ANI.
Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare was quoted saying that while 15 people have been rescued from the rubble, over 200 people are still feared trapped.
Reports said that the house was located in Mahad area of Raigad district.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deploying three teams for rescue and relief operations, ANI tweeted.
More details awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.