Over 200 people feared trapped as house collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad

By: |
Published: August 24, 2020 8:15 PM

Aditi S Tatkare, Maharashtra minister, was quoted saying that while 15 people have been rescued from the rubble, over 200 people are still feared trapped. 

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deploying three teams for rescue and relief operations, ANI tweeted. (Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

Over 200 people are feared trapped after three floors of a five-storeyed building collapsed in  Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday, reported ANI.

Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare was quoted saying that while 15 people have been rescued from the rubble, over 200 people are still feared trapped.

Related News

Reports said that the house was located in Mahad area of Raigad district.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deploying three teams for rescue and relief operations, ANI tweeted.

More details awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Over 200 people feared trapped as house collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Congress: 5 presidents from Nehru-Gandhi family, 13 from outside since independence
2CWC Meeting: Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim chief of Congress
3West Bengal Assembly session in September amid Covid-19 protocols