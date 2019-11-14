Over 200 officers from J&K, Ladakh to be given training on good governance

Published: November 14, 2019 4:16:53 PM

Five IAS officers are among the 223 participants of the regional conference on 'Replication of Good Governance Practices in Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh'.

Over 200 officials from the newly-created union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will be given training on good governance at a two-day conference, beginning on Friday, officials said. The UTs came into existence on October 31 after the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Five IAS officers are among the 223 participants of the regional conference on 'Replication of Good Governance Practices in Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh'. It will be inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The conference will be held at the Convention Centre in Jammu from November 15 to November 16, additional secretary, general administrative department, Charandeep Singh said in an order. Besides JKAS officers, five IAS and two IFS officers will attended the conference, the officials said.

