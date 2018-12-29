Over 13,000 panchayats to go for polls in Punjab tomorrow

The State Election Commission has set up 17,268 polling booths and 86,340 personnel are deputed on duty. (Representational image: PTI)

The polling to elect sarpanchs and panchs for 13,276 villages in Punjab will be held Sunday amid tight security arrangements. All necessary arrangements have been made to hold smooth, transparent and peaceful polling, a state election official said here on Saturday. Around 8,000 candidates are in fray for the post of sarpanchs and panchs, he said. He said that around 4,363 sarpanchs and 46,754 panchs are already elected unopposed.

The voting will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on Sunday and counting of votes will take place after the conclusion of polling, he said. As many as 13,276 sarpanchs and 83,831 panchs will be elected for 13,276 villages, he said. Around 1.27 crore voters will take part in the polling. The State Election Commission has set up 17,268 polling booths and 86,340 personnel are deputed on duty.