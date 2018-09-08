Over 10,000 saplings planted by NDMC; geo-tagging, block chain technology to be used for monitoring

The AAP government wants to plant 5 lakh trees and shrubs in the city in a day as part of the drive. (AP)

In a mass plantation drive undertaken by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), over 10,000 saplings were planted on Saturday, with the civic body using geo-tagging and block chain technology to ensure their proper maintenance. NDMC staff planted over 10,000 saplings, 33,895 shrubs, 3,77,650 ground cover plants and 23 palm tress in 14 circles of the civic body, a statement stated.

The tree species planted along various roads as well as Central Park in Connaught Place include neem, pipal, ashok, jamun, arjun and tamarind.

The NDMC has decided to geo-tag on block chain each of the 10,000 saplings to monitor their growth. “It would be an innovative idea, initiated by the NDMC first time in the world that would provide an opportunity to monitor the growth of the trees through geo mapping and block chain technology,” NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar said.

Geo-tagging of the saplings planted Saturday would be completed by end of the month, he said.

Block chain technology would help the the civic body and the residents of its area, to keep a track on the plantation and also help in taking corrective steps in this regard. It will be in place in next two months, he said.