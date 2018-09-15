​​​
  3. Over 1000 non-tribal people held for ILP violation in Mizoram

Over 1,000 non-tribal people have been arrested across Mizoram since Thursday for alleged violation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) rules, a senior police officer said.

Over 1,000 non-tribal people have been arrested across Mizoram since Thursday for alleged violation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) rules, a senior police officer said. The arrested people were living in the state either without valid Inner Line Permit (ILP) or abusing the permits, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police L Khiangte said on Saturday.

The arrested people have been lodged in separate police stations in the state.

The DIG said the crackdown on ILP violators was launched following the publication of final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, where about 40 lakh people were excluded from the list.

