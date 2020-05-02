  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 1,000 industrial units resume operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Published: May 2, 2020 9:41:26 AM

786 units have resumed their operation in Jammu whereas 455 units have become operational in Kashmir.

The Centre announced some relaxation in lockdown restrictions on Friday.

Over 1,000 industrial units have resumed operation in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre announced relaxation of the lockdown for certain categories, an official spokesperson said.

The Department of Industries and Commerce has permitted 1,007 industrial units to operate during the lockdown period in Jammu and 468 units in Kashmir as per provisions of the Standard Operating Procedure, he said.

“Corresponding to the above, 786 units have resumed their operation in Jammu whereas 455 units have become operational in Kashmir,” he added.

In order to mitigate the hardship to the public in the backdrop of COVID-19, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (State Executive Committee) notified Standard Operating Procedure for regulating activities of industries, industrial, commercial and private establishments in pursuance to measures being taken up during the lockdown, the official said.

  Over 1000 industrial units resume operation in Jammu and Kashmir
