Over 100 civil servants left service mid-way in past three years

In case of probationary training, the rules provide that a probationer shall execute an agreement to refund any money paid to him including pay and travelling expenses to join the appointment, in the event of the failure of the probationer to complete probation to the satisfaction of the central government.

As many as 105 civil servants have left services mid-way during the last three years, including 45 officers who resigned to join other all India services, the Lok Sabha was told today.

Except 45 officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) who resigned technically to join Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or other central civil services, others left due to personal reasons, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

“Recoveries of dues have not been made in 45 cases of IPS officers as resignation was tendered by officers to join other all India services or central services. Amount due has been recovered in respect of two IAS officers who underwent long-term training and resigned subsequently from the service,” Singh said.