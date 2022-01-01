Over 100 citizens write to PM, President condemning increasing incidents of hate speeches

The letter has urged President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi to take appropriate measures to check the incidents of hate speech and communal outburst.

Over 100 citizens, including five former chiefs of the defence forces and retired bureaucrats, have written a letter to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent incidents of hate speech. The letter has urged President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi to take appropriate measures to check the incidents of hate speech and communal outburst, news agency PTI reported.

The letter has specially brought to notice the recent incident in Haridwar where communal speeches were delivered at a religious ceremony. The letter condemned the incident in no uncertain terms and requested PM Modi and President Kovind to take steps to stop such incidents.Terming such incidents as “incitement to violence” the letter urged President Kovind and PM Modi to take appropriate measures to check such incidents.

The letter stated that such incidents which incite violence cannot be allowed as they not only constitute serious breach of the internal security but also have the potential to tear apart the social fabric of the country. The letter further said that taking into consideration the current hostile situation on the borders of the country, any breach of peace and harmony caused by such hate speech incidents can embolden the inimical external forces and cause harm to the country.

Hinting at a disastrous outcome of such hate speech incidents, the letter said that the unity and cohesiveness of the men and women in uniform including in Central Armed Police Forces and police forces can get seriously affected by such incidents. The letter condemned the incidents which give a blatant call for violence against one or the other community in a country as diverse and plural as India.

The letter’s notable signatories include former Navy chiefs Admiral (Retd) L Ramdas, Admiral (retd) Vishnu Bhagwat, Admiral (retd) Arun Prakash and Admiral (retd) RK Dhowan along with retired bureaucrats.