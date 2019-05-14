Outsiders’ brought by Amit Shah for Kolkata road show responsible for violence: TMC

By:
Kolkata | Published: May 14, 2019 8:58:12 PM

Officials said trouble began after stones were pelted at Amit Shah's convoy

Amit Shah, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, west bengal violence, west bengal, bjp, bjp president amit shahAmit Shah (ANI)

The Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP president Amit Shah brought “outsiders” for his road show in Kolkata who were responsible for the violence in the city on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out between BJP supporters and student activists and those of the Left and Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad (TMCP) during Shah’s road show on Tuesday.

Officials said trouble began after stones were pelted at Amit Shah’s convoy as it passed through College Street and the arterial Bidhan Sarani on its way to Swami Vivekananda’s residence in north Kolkata, a little over 3.5 km from Esplanade in the heart of the city, where it began.

TMC spokesperson Derek O’ Brien wrote on Twitter, “Desperate BJP goons from outside Bengal smash statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar inside the college. Violent mob of BJP ‘outsiders’ in presence of Pukeworthy Shah. How little you know about Bengal, its rich history, its culture. Bengal will never forgive for what you did today. (sic).”

Clashes break out during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, police action on protestors 

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray tweeted, “Hired goons of BJP vandalised Calcutta University and Vidyasagar College, bikes set ablaze, bust of Vidyasagar demolished today during roadshow of BJP President in Kolkata today. What a tribute to Vidyasagar on the eve of his bicentenary (sic).”

A scuffle broke outside the Calcutta University campus on College Street, when student activists of both the Left and the TMCP shouted slogans against Shah, officials said, adding they showed black flags and waved posters with “Amit Shah go back” written on them.

