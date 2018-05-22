Outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala’s Kozhikode: All precautionary steps taken in Puducherry, says CM V Narayanasamy

A separate ward was in place at the government general hospital in Mahe and specialists were also engaged to attend to any emergency, the chief minister said. (PTI)

All precautionary measures have been taken in the Union Territory following the outbreak of Nipah virus in Kozhikode district of Kerala, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said today. Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister said the director of medical services in Puducherry, K V Raman was camping at the government general hospital in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, to monitor preventive measures. “Hand-bills are being distributed among the public to create awareness on the virus by listing the dos and don’ts for people to follow,” he said after holding discussions with officials of the department of health and doctors from JIPMER.

A separate ward was in place at the government general hospital in Mahe and specialists were also engaged to attend to any emergency, the chief minister said. Also, separate booths were being set up at the railway station and bus terminus here to examine people coming from Mahe, he said.

Deputy director of health in the government general hospital at Mahe said in a press release that a high-level committee held a meeting and an action plan has been drawn to tackle the virus. Adequate awareness on Nipah was being created through local TV channels, whatsapp and other mode of communication. A rapid response team has been formedto attend to any case as soon as it is brought to the notice of the health authorities.