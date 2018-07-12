Out to woo Muslims back, Rahul Gandhi faces tough questions on temple-visits, ‘wrongs’ of Congress

Will Rahul Gandhi-led Congress be able to garner Muslim support?

With an aim to check the mood of the Muslim community ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has held an informal interaction with a few scholars from the community at his Tughlaq road residence. However, the Congress president was in for some tough and uncomfortable questions over his much-highlighted visits to temples in poll-bound states and the “wrongs which Congress has committed over the years”.

Gandhi, it is learnt, has assured the intellectuals that Congress has regained lost ground and will be able to stitch alliances or gather support from other anti-BJP parties to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP in the general elections due next year.

While allaying fears over his ‘temple-visits’ and that it was adopting a ‘soft-Hindutva’ agenda, Gandhi asserted that Congress would adopt an inclusive approach for all sections of society with an agenda to provide justice to all. Congress had no specific agenda for any particular religion or section. It would have an ‘agenda for all’, the crux of which would be providing justice, a source said. He told them that the party would not compromise on its core ideology and would not allow injustice to anyone.

Present at the meeting with Gandhi were historian Syed Irfan Habib, noted scholar and academic Abusaleh Shariff, writer and activist Farah Naqvi, writer Rakhshanda Jalil, former IAS officer M F Farooqui, the Raja of Mahmoodabad Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan besides senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and AICC minority department head Nadeem Javed.

The intellectuals told Gandhi that the community was feeling threatened and asked what agenda the Congress had for them, as the party was now adopting a ‘soft-Hindutva’ card to win back Hindus which had shifted towards the BJP in the last elections. They also sought assurance from the Congress to keep the commitment given by Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Azad and Jawaharlal Nehru at the time of Independence and the Constitution had empowered them, according to a PTI report.

Gandhi told them there was no ideological battle in the country but it was a “new system of power politics” devised by the BJP to create a divide among people, the report said. He said the narrative the BJP was building, including lynchings and beating up of Dalits and Muslims, was to create a divide among people as the ruling party and the prime minister had nothing to show, so it was trying to divert the attention of people on emotional issues.

Among other issues that were discussed included the stand of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on various matters, issues related to the Aligarh Muslim University and Urdu language. Gandhi sought suggestions on issues the Congress should raise when it goes to the people.

Congress, however, downplayed the meeting saying the Congress believed in development for all, the inclusion of all and equality for all. “Our doors are open for everybody,” said party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. She said the party was not going by religious credentials and the Congress leaders had interacted with all sections of people, including intellectuals, and it should not be connected with any religion.