Out to meet mother in hospital, LJP MP’s son dies in road accident in Greater Noida

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Veena Singh’s son, Ashutosh (24), died in a road accident in Greater Noida on Saturday. According to police, Ashutosh was alone in his SUV on the Greater Noida-Noida Expressway when the fatal accident took place around 3.30 am.

Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Ajay Pal Sharma said that officials were notified by the authorities of Expressway police station about the accident. He said that Ashutosh was going from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida towards Delhi when his car rammed into the divider, leading to severe injuries.

After hitting the divider, police said, the White Creta that Ashutosh was driving, fell into an open space next to the road.

“Ashutosh was rushed to the nearby Jaypee Hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries during treatment,” Sharma said.

Ashutosh was the son of LJP MP from Munger, Veena Devi. His father is Surajbhan Singh, former LJP MP from Balia constituency. He was pursuing Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at a private university here. He was staying in Patna before he moved to the national capital region three years ago.

Police said that the family was informed about the accident and the body was handed over to the family member after postmortem. Police said that parents of Ashutosh were in Delhi and probably he was going to meet them. His mother has been admitted to a hospital following an illness.