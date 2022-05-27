Out on parole, Shahrukh Pathan, man who pointed gun at cop during Delhi riots, gets a rousing welcome — Watch

Out of jail on a four-hour parole to meet his ailing father, Shahrukh Pathan — the man who pointed a gun at a policeman during the 2020 anti-CAA riots in Delhi, received a rousing welcome on his arrival at his residence.

The video tweeted by news agency ANI shows Pathan walking though a narrow lane in heavy police personnel as locals escort him, shouting slogans.

The video is of May 23 when Shahrukh Pathan reached his residence to meet his 65-year-old ailing father, who was scheduled to undergo a coronary angiography surgery at GB Pant Hospital the same day.

(The viral video has been confirmed by police)

Pathan was arrested on March 3, 2020 from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district for allegedly pointing gun at police constable Deepak Dahiya during the riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi amid the anti-CAA protests. A photo of Pathan wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans, pointing gun at the cop during the violence in northeast Delhi, had gone viral though his counsel claimed Pathan had no intention to kill the cop and he fired in the air.

A Delhi court had last year framed charges against Pathan under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant from performing duty), 188 (disobedience of order of public servant), 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, etc.), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

While framing the charges, additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat said it was quite apparent that Pathan led a group of rioters, attempted on Dahiya’s life, obstructed and used criminal force on a public servant on February 24, 2020.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 after violence between Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.