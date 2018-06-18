Out in the open – Infighting surfaces in West Bengal Congress

The infighting in the West Bengal Congress came out in the open today (PTI)

The infighting in the West Bengal Congress came out in the open today as various organisational districts submitted letters to newly-appointed AICC in-charge of the state Gaurav Gogoi, demanding immediate removal of PCC president Adhir Chowdhury for “immediate revival of the party”.

Several middle level Congress leaders from South Kolkata district committee and North 24 Parganas district committee met Gogoi and submitted letters.

When asked about the inner party dissidence, Gogoi said, “What you call dissidence and division for us, it is inner party democracy. This is not the BJP where everybody is afraid to speak out.”

Gogoi, who after taking charge as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of West Bengal from C P Joshi in the revamp of the organisation by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in May this year, for the first time visited here on a two-day tour and took stock of the organisation in the state.

“We want Adhir Chowdhury to be removed just because of his high-handed attitude, several Congress workers and leaders are deserting the party. Through Gaurav Gogoi we want to request party president Rahul Gandhi to take immediate action,” said a senior Congress leader of South Kolkata district committee.

Chowdhury, the Lok Sabha member from Berhampore, is heading the Congress in West Bengal since February 2014.

While reacting to the demands of his removal, he said it was for the party high command to decide.

I don’t think this is infighting or dissidence. This is nothing new. Anybody can come and talk to us, everybody has their own views and opinion. I myself told Gaurav Gogoi to talk to district leaders, who may feel uncomfortable in speaking out in front of me,” Chowdhury said.

Gogoi, along with state Congress leadership, today inaugurated the website of the state Congress unit.