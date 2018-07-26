‘Our wives will divorce us’ – BJP MP on Rahul Gandhi hug ‘threat’

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the book launch of Karan Thapar’s ‘Devil’s Advocate’, in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

A day after Rahul Gandhi said BJP MPs take “two steps back” on seeing him, fearing he may embrace them too like PM Narendra Modi, a saffron party MP on Thursday advised the Congress president to first get married to understand why they don’t want to be hugged by him. Gandhi’s remark had come as a swipe at the BJP during a book launch event in Delhi.

“You can fight someone with all your might, but hate is a choice… And I think that is something that is very important to understand. I may disagree with Mr (L K) Advani, I may have a completely different conception of the country from that of Mr Advani. And I can fight Mr Advani on every single inch, but I don’t need to hate him,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying at the event where the senior BJP leader was also present.

“It is very interesting how this works, because now whenever I come across BJP MPs, they take two steps back… we have to be careful he is going to hug us,” Gandhi added.

#RahulGandhi speaking at the launch of Karan Thapar’s book. “Now whenever I come across BJP MPs, they they take two steps back.” #RahulKiJhappi pic.twitter.com/8n0qngyJud — A. Fuwad (@fuwad_shaikh) July 25, 2018

Reacting to the Congress president’s remarks, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey today told ANI, “Yes, we do fear hugging Rahul Gandhi because we are married people. And all BJP MPs worry as to what will their wives say when they will go back to home after hugging him (Gandhi)? Wives will either divorce or say your ‘symptoms’ are different.

“Secondly, the Supreme Court has not yet scrapped Article 377, that is why unless it (homosexuality) gets ‘legalised’, till then what is the guarantee that either Rahul Gandhi or someone will not file a case accusing us of cuddling in public. So, one, we fear court case, then we fear divorce from wife. That is why we run away from them.”

#WATCH: Yes we do fear hugging Rahul Gandhi as our wives might divorce us after that. Also, Section 377 hasn’t been scrapped as yet. If he gets married, we will hug him: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Rahul Gandhi statement ‘Now BJP MPs take 2 steps back thinking I’ll hug them’ pic.twitter.com/gUVMeyjcgw — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018

“If he (Gandhii) will marry, then he will know these things. Rahul Gandhi should marry first, then we will be ready to hug him,” Dubey added.

Gandhi had hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Parliament last week. The Congress president’s act was severely criticised by the BJP leaders.