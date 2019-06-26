Our solemn obligation to bring Congress back to path shown by leaders: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh. (PTI)

Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh Wednesday said that it is the solemn obligation of the party workers to bring the Congress back to the path shown by its leaders. Singh, who has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam for 28 years, was felicitated by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) at a function here which was also attended by Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi.

“It is our solemn obligation to bring back the Congress to the path shown by our leaders and return the Congress to governance of Assam once again. We should do much more to send more MPs from Assam and it is equally necessary that young people in the state should have the courage to once again revive the old ruling of the Congress party,” he said in his address.

“Assam meant so much to me. They provided me a seat in Parliament from Rajya Sabha for 28 years. It was a legacy that I inherited in Assam as the Assam Accord was signed by our leader Rajiv Gandhi. I was always mindful as to do as much as we can,” he added. Various state Congress leaders lauded Singh’s role as prime minister.

Senior Congress leaders like former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, former Uttarakhand chief minster Harish Rawat, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora and party MPs Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Selja and Gaurav Gogoi were among those who attended the function. Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur was also present.