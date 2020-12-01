Our internal issue not for your politics: Shiv Sena MP to Justin Trudeau

"The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends and I know that is a reality for many of you," Trudeau said in the video posted on his Twitter account. (Photo source: Reuters)

Objecting to Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks on the ongoing farmers protests near Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday told him not to play politics using “India’s internal issue as fodder”. “Dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but Indias internal issue is not fodder for another nations politics.

Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations. Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine,” tweeted Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha member.

Chaturvedis tweet came after Trudeau, in a Facebook video interaction on the occasion of Gurpurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, on Tuesday said, “I would be remiss if I didnt start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and were all very worried about family and friends.” “I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest.

We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we’ve reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns,” Trudeau had said. Farmers are protesting at Delhi’s borders for six days against the new farm laws.