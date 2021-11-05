‘Ounce of love better than intitutionalised care’, says Delhi Court, refuses Children Home custody for two minor kids

After going through the case, the Court entrusted the custody to the maternal grandfather.

Setting aside a Child Welfare Committee order, a Delhi Court has observed that an ounce of personal love and care given to minor kids is worth more than tons of professional services rendered at any public institution. The court also questioned the conduct of a Child Welfare Committee which had ordered custody of two minor kids, one aged three and half years and the other five months old to a Children Home.

Giving prominence to personal love and care for kids’ growth, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said that he has failed to understand to why the Children Home was chosen by Child Welfare Committee over the grandparents for custody.

The court made the observations while dealing with two separate appeals, both challenging the order of the Child Welfare Committee. The pleas were filed by the paternal grandmother and maternal grandfather. The Court said that even the best care and attention provided in an institutionalised and alien environment like Children Home cannot substitute personal love, care and affection of the grandparents as children need special care and affection.

The court said that personal care not only helps in the wholesome growth of the kids but is also essential for helping the kids overcome the grief of losing their mother and separation from their father.

The paternal grandmother argued that custody should be given to her as the kids were already residing with her. On the other hand, the maternal grandfather contended that he was the most suitable person for the custody of the kids as the paternal grandmother and her family had vanished from the scene abandoning the kids in a pitiable condition.

The kids’ mother was found dead in mysterious circumstances after a marital discord and the minor kids were also found unconscious with burn marks. The kids were first in judicial custody and were later sent to Children’s home, reported Live Law.