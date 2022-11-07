Order CBI probe, will expose Kejriwal and AAP: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi L-G again

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is currently lodged in Mandoli jail in the national capital has written to Delhi’s Lieutenant General VK Saxena for the second time, requesting him to order a CBI probe in order to “expose” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. In his letter, Sukesh claimed to have been receiving “severe threats” from the jail authorities after his earlier letter to Saxena was released in the media.

Chandrashekhar further claimed that he would give proof of all his meetings with senior AAP leaders and the monetary exchange to the central probe agency. Taking exception to Kejriwal’s tweet referring to him as the country’s “biggest thug” and being propped up by BJP to divert public attention from the Morbi incident, Chandrashekhar, in his letter, alleged that the Delhi CM met him personally on the day he handed Rs 50 crore to Satyendar Jain in seven tranches in the presence of AAP minister Kailash Gahlot at the latter’s farmhouse in Akola.

Chandrashekhar further claimed that Kejriwal was happy with his contribution and had asked him to gather at least 30 people who could collectively contribute Rs 500 crore to the party. Chandrashekhar also claimed that he had arranged a meeting between Kejriwal and former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao following which, Rao was made the head of the party in Karnataka, alleged Chandrashekhar.



In the letter he claimed that both Jain and Kejriwal were “concerned” after Chandrashekhar’s arrest in 2017. Chandrashekhar claimed that in 2019 he had paid Rs 10 crore protection money to Jain’s associate in Kolkata. In his complaint, Chandrashekhar, accusing Kejriwal of defaming him, wrote, “This is a matter of my personal dignity as it is surprising to see someone who wanted my help at any cost in mobilising funds is calling me country’s biggest thug.”