A WagorR collided with an auto head on and fell into a river in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. (Photo/ANI)

Orchha car accident video: In a dramatic rescue, five people, including a child, were saved from drowning after a car in which they were travelling met with an accident and plunged into a river in Madhya Pardesh’s Orchha town. The whole incident was captured on CCTV.

The video released by news agency ANI shows a WagorR colliding with an auto head on. The driver of the car then loses control and the vehicle skids off into the river from the narrow bridge. Meanwhile, the auto is seen fleeing from the spot.

As the car begins to sink, a man is seen coming out of the front window. He then struggles to pull out other occupants of the car.

WATCH VIDEO: Dramatic car accident and rescue operation in Orchha

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A car carrying 5 people lost its balance, while trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw, and fell into a river in Orchha town of Niwari district today. All the five occupants of the car were later rescued and sent to a hospital. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/TF8uTDBmWG — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

At one moment, he pulls out a toddler from inside a car and flings the baby towards people watching in horror from the bridge. However, the baby falls just short of the bridge. Luckily, the child was pulled out again from the water in time.

An eye-witness then jumps into the river, swims towards the sinking car and pulls out other occupants to safety one by one with the help of others. They were then rushed to a local hospital.

The condition of all the victims was said to be stable.