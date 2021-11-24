Oral sex with minor a ‘lesser’ offence, does not fall under category of aggravated sexual assault: Allahabad HC

In the judgment, the court said the crime falls in the 'penetrative sexual assault' category which is punishable under Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

The Allahabad High Court has reduced the jail term of a man convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old, observing that ‘oral sex’ with a minor does not come under the ‘aggravated sexual assault’ category in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

While hearing a criminal appeal filed by the convict, Justice Anil Kumar Ojha, in his order, stated: “From the perusal of the provisions of the POCSO Act, it is clear that the offence committed by the appellant neither falls under Section 5/6 of the POCSO Act nor under Section 9(M) of the POCSO Act because there is penetrative sexual assault in the present case as the appellant has put his penis into the mouth of the victim. Putting penis into the mouth does not fall in the category of aggravated sexual assault or sexual assault. It comes into the category of penetrative sexual assault which is punishable under Section 4 of the POCSO Act.”

While Section 4 of the POCSO Act deals with penetrative sexual assault, Sections 5 and 6 are about “aggravated penetrative sexual assault”.