Opposition’s true character exposed, says BJP after Congress youth wing functionaries booked for smuggling liquor in Delhi

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has accused the Congress of smuggling liquor in national capital during lockdown.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Congress of smuggling liquor in the national capital after a former leader of the NSUI, the grand old party’s students’ wing, was booked for its transportation in Delhi amid the ongoing lockdown. Slamming the Congress, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the incident has “exposed the opposition party’s real character”.

Patra said while lakhs of BJP workers are busy in distributing food to the needy during the lockdown, the national office-bearers of the Congress are smuggling expensive liquor in the national capital.

“It is being said that the vehicle having essential services pass used by the Congress national office-bearers and secretaries were smuggling liquor for big people was of Congress president Yuva Morcha BV Srinivas. Friends, this is the character of Congress,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Patra’s reaction comes after the Congress’ youth wing functionaries were allegedly caught smuggling liquor. The leader in question has been identified as Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

“While the BJP workers are busy in providing food to 5 crore people, a Congress’ national level functionary is distributing expensive liquor in Lutyens Delhi , doing smuggling… This is the character of the Congress… What a strategy Rahul ji,” Patra said in another tweet.

BJP youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s leader Rohit Chahal tweeted that the vehicle being allegedly used for liquor sale was given permission to distribute food. “Two functionaries of the youth wing of the Congress have been caught,” Chahal who is BJYM’s media in-charge said.

Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas hit back at the charge, calling it a conspiracy by the ruling BJP to defame his party’s relief work. “Our crime is that food and medicine have been provided by us to lakhs of people,” he said.