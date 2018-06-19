Opposition’s outreach before 2019 elections: RJD eyes alliance with BSP in Bihar, Chandrababau Naidu woos Muslims

On the same line, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has plans to form a new anti-BJP ‘grand alliance’ for Bihar.

The preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2019 have started and Opposition parties are leaving no stone unturned to gather support from like-minded parties and communities which have reservations to the Bharatiya Janata Party being in power. On the same line, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has plans to form a new anti-BJP ‘grand alliance’ for Bihar. RJD, which already has the support of Congress, is eyeing an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party. BSP’s support to Yadav’s party will result in further consolidation of Dalit votes.

It is notable that BSP had completely snubbed a ‘BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao’ rally in Patna in August 2017, launched by the RJD in an attempt to bring together anti-BJP groups. As the elections approach, Mayawati has reiterated that the BSP will forge an alliance with any party only if it is offered a “respectable” number of seats. Mayawati’s party had bagged a total of 7.65 lakh votes in Bihar in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The number further increased to 7.88 lakh in 2015 Vidhan Sabha elections. However, the party failed to win a single seat in either election.

The RJD has already forged an alliance with former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) to woo ‘Mahadalits’ in the state. In April, the RJD nominated Manjhi’s son Santosh to Bihar Legislative Council.

Having severed ties with the BJP, the ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh is also trying hard to garner support from different sections of society. The TDP is now trying to woo Muslims back into the party fold after the community displayed its anger by voting for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2014 elections.

In 2014, Muslims leaders had accused the party of betrayal, and YSRCP had benefited during the elections. A number of leaders from the Muslim community resigned from the TDP in protest after the party forged an alliance with the BJP.

However, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was recently seen participating in prayers alongside hundreds of Muslims on Eid. The chief minister also announced the opening of 25 residential schools will be opened in the state especially for minority students. The party may also award cabinet birth to some of the Muslim ministers in the cabinet.