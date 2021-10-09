Opposition unity at stake? All-out war between Congress and TMC ahead of elections

Adhir Ranjan's scathing attack comes days after Banerjee slammed Congress in TMC's mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' by saying that Congress has failed to take on the BJP.

The talk of united opposition may appear music to the ears of those opposing the BJP but the chances of it becoming a reality is still appears to be a distant dream. With TMC openly expressing its wish to be in driver’s seat in opposition parties alliance and Congress unwilling to accept Mamata Banerjee as opposition face, the rift between the Trinamool Congress and the Congress party has come out in open.

Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that Mamata Banerjee is trying to turn Congress into Congress (M) by alluring grand old party’s leaders from across the country. Chowdhury alleged that Banerjee is becoming an instrument of Narendra Modi’s hold on power.

Adhir Ranjan’s scathing attack comes days after Banerjee slammed Congress in TMC’s mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ by saying that Congress has failed to take on the BJP.

Talking to Indian Express, Chowdhury said, “Mamata Banerjee is driving a wedge in the opposition coalition. I would like to remind you that it was the late Rajiv Gandhi who promoted her in the Congress hierarchy. Later, she got ministerial berths in Congress-led UPA. Now that same person because of her political ambition is stabbing Congress in its back.”

The LoP Lok Sabha also pointed out that the saffron party got 37.36 per cent of votes in the last general election while around 63 per cent voted against the BJP. He highlighted that the opposition parties won’t be able to stop the Modi juggernaut without stitching an alliance. Chowdhury alleged that Mamata Banerjee has started to subvert and the deliberate subversion by the TMC with the help of Prashant Kishor’s IPAC is likely to offer relief to BJP. “There is nothing illogical for someone to dream to be PM. But without stitching an alliance it will not be possible to harness electoral dividends….TMC has been playing the second fiddle by subverting the convergence of Opposition parties. For the BJP, the carrot is for TMC, the stick for Congress,” he claimed.

Notably, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has also criticised the TMC and Mamata Banerjee. “People looking for a ‘national’ alternative based on poaching INC functionaries who can’t win even their own seats is in for a big disappointment. Unfortunately, to become a national alternative deep-rooted and concerted efforts are needed and there are no quick-fix solutions,” said Baghel on Twitter while indirectly slamming the TMC for its attempt of becoming a fulcrum of opposition parties in the fight against the BJP.

This, however, did not go well with the TMC which hit back at Baghel saying it was an attempt to please the high command. “Rich words coming from a first-time CM. Punching above your weight doesn’t bring honour to you, Mr. Bhupesh Baghel. What a shoddy attempt to please the high command! By the way, is Congress going to try to erase the historical defeat at Amethi through yet another Twitter Trend?,” said the Trinamool Congress reminding Baghel that he is a first time CM while Banerjee has retained CM post for the third time in a row. It was also quick to remind the Congress that Rahul Gandhi suffered defeat in his own bastion Amethi at the hands of the BJP.

Rich words coming from a first-time CM. Punching above your weight doesn’t bring honour to you, Mr. @bhupeshbaghel. What a shoddy attempt to please the high command! By the way, is @INCIndia going to try to erase the historical defeat at Amethi through yet another Twitter Trend? https://t.co/UiI1Zvcudl — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 8, 2021

It may be recalled that the TMC has emerged as a strong contender to take on the BJP post the Bengal assembly polls where the saffron party suffered a defeat at the hands of Mamata Banerjee. Since then, Banerjee has been meeting opposition leaders to call for united opposition to take on the BJP might.