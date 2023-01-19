Opposition Unity 2.0: Nitish Kumar skips KCR’s mega show of strength, three CMs attend

Three sitting chief ministers and one former CM flanked K Chandrasekhar Rao at his mega rally in Khammam district of Telangana on Wednesday. The rally — billed as a massive show of Opposition strength and the teaser of a possible alliance that could take shape to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre — was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and CPI leader D Raja.

Addressing the rally, his first big show of strength since the Telangana Rashtra Samiti decided to go national and rechristened itself as the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, KCR promised free power to farmers and the abolition of the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to armed forces if the ‘BRS-proposed government’ comes to power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Opposition leaders also found common ground in attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I am directly telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Your policy is privatisation. Our policy is nationalisation,” KCR said. Akhilesh Yadav, too, took a swipe at the PM and said the days of his government are numbered. “The BJP has started ‘counting its days’ and it will not last a day more in power after its present term,” he said.

While the presence of three Opposition CMs added heft to KCR’s pitch for a national alternative, the absence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who initiated a parallel campaign to stitch together an anti-BJP alliance, was striking. Following his departure from the BJP-led NDA, Nitish has been on a campaign to bring together like-minded parties to take on the BJP’s might. That effort, which also saw KCR take a trip to Patna, appears to have fizzled out.

One of the reasons, analysts believe, is Nitish Kumar’s insistence on the inclusion of Congress in the spectrum. The issue is also believed to have surfaced during the meeting between KCR and Nitish during the former’s Bihar visit. The result was for all to see. KCR, who positions himself as the champion of the “non-Congress anti-BJP front” cause, changed tack and re-energised his own efforts to stitch together a third front alliance.

Back home in Bihar, pressure is slowly beginning to mount on Nitish Kumar whose declaration that the next Assembly elections in Bihar will be contested under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has failed to cut much ice with its alliance partner. The RJD, sources say, are taking Nitish Kumar’s perceived largesse towards his deputy Tejashwi with a pinch of salt.

The announcement, many within the RJD believe, carries little meaning unless Nitish Kumar’s own plans for a national role take shape. The acrimony, therefore, has now become evident. On New Year’s eve, RJD leader Sudhakar Singh articulated the inevitable. Nitish Kumar, he said, was “nothing more than a night watchman” since he has already announced that he will be eventually passing on the baton to Tejashwi.

Addressing reporters a day after KCR’s rally, the Bihar CM reiterated that he harbours no ambitions for himself and would be happy to see opposition leaders unite and forge ahead.