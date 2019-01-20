Opposition trying to sabotage Rafale deal, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has lashed out at the opposition for trying to sabotage the Rafale deal. Addressing a seminar on ‘India’s strategic interest in context of the Rafale deal’ on Saturday, organised by Foundation for Public Awareness and Policy, Sitharaman slammed the opposition parties for calling Air Force Chief a liar after he described Rafale fighter jet a good aircraft.

She said that opposition’s aim is to stop the deal which will be a big disservice to the nation. The minister also questioned the opposition whether they were becoming pawns in the hands of international corporate rivals.

“Between 2014 and today, in the purchases (in defence), including the ones done by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, we deliberately not had any middleman coming into the corridors of South Block. If their (opposition parties) intention is to sabotage even this procurement (Rafale), to stop the purchase even now, that’s the icing on the cake as regards disservice to the nation. Icing on the cake is a wrong expression but just the cruel last hit towards serving this nation,” she said.

“Chief of Air Force was called a liar by our opponents for just calling the Rafale a good aircraft. He didn’t say he loves Prime Minister Narendra Modi or he likes BJP. He just said it is a damn good aircraft, that’s his business to say,” Sitharaman added.

The minister further said that this was the double irony that the Congress was attacking “our deal which was done by the Air Force officers for meeting the requirements of their service”.

She said that opposition is comparing the then basic price of the Rafale with that of today, without factoring the escalation in the cost in the last one decade. She also accused the opposition parties, particularly the Congress, for confusing and misinforming the country on the purchase of 36 fighter aircraft in a ready-to-fly condition from France.

Sitharaman also questioned the sincerity of the Congress-led UPA governments in acquiring the fighter jets. She said that in last 10 years, the government did not finalise the deal and not one aircraft was purchased while the Air Force was in dire need of the fourth generation fighter jets.