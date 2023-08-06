Opposition stuck in negativity, people calling for ‘quit India’, says PM Modi

Hitting out at Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they are stuck in “negative politics”, asserting that a section of the Opposition is working on the principle that they will not work, neither will let anyone else work.

Addressing an event after laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country through video conferencing, PM Modi said, “A modern Parliament building has been built but part of the opposition even opposed that…For 70 years they did not construct a war memorial for martyrs but did not feel ashamed even to oppose that when we built it.”

The ‘Statue of Unity’ of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the biggest statue in the world and all Indians feel proud of it, Modi said, adding that some parties remember India’s first home minister during polls but none of their big leaders have gone to his statue to pay homage.

In an apparent veiled reference to the Opposition alliance INDIA, which also includes Congress, the PM said that the entire nation is calling for ‘quit India’ against all ills. “Inspired by Quit India Movement, entire country is now saying corruption – quit India, dynasty – quit India, appeasement – quit India,” Modi said.

“Rising above negative politics, we are moving on path of positive politics in mission mode, giving priority to development,” the PM asserted.

The Prime Minister also said that India now gets global attention, as it has a stable majority government.

“World’s attitude towards India has changed. There are two main reasons behind this – firstly Indians elected a full majority government after almost three decades and secondly the full majority government took major decisions and continuously worked for a permanent solution to the challenges before the country,” Modi said.

“India, which is heading towards the goal of being developed, is at the beginning of Amrit Kaal. There is new energy, new inspiration and new resolutions and in this spirit, a new chapter is beginning in the history of Indian Railways,” he said after laying the foundation for redevelopment of 508 railway stations, which will be spread across 27 states and union territories.

The redevelopment, which will cost Rs 24,470 crore, will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers, the PMO had said in a statement.