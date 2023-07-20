Opposition slams PM’s delayed response to Manipur sexual assault incident

Opposition parties including the the Congress, AAP, NCP, TMC, and DMK have voiced their strong condemnation over the disturbing incident in Manipur, where two women from the Kuki-Zomi community were subjected to heinous acts of violence and sexual assault by a mob.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on Thursday, deeming the incident a “shameful act for any civilized society.” However, Opposition leader Kapil Sibal expressed his dissatisfaction, pointing out that the Prime Minister only made a statement after the Supreme Court took cognisance of the matter.

Also Read: Manipur horror: 2-month-old video of women being paraded naked goes viral, main accused arrested

“The Chief Justice just made those remarks and asked the government to take action. Immediately, the Prime Minister has made this statement – not before, after the Supreme Court’s remarks. So obviously, now he wants to align himself with the sentiments of the Supreme Court… Why did he not speak earlier?” Sibal asked.

Rajya Sabha MP Sibal further criticised the government for its delayed response, raising concerns about the state of affairs in Manipur. “The incident happened on May 3. The PM should have been aware of it, must have been aware of it. The kind of things that are happening in Manipur – the arson, the loot, the killings, the burnings – why has the PM been silent since May 2? Why is the home minister silent?” he questioned.

Also Read: ‘Crime against humanity’: Manipur CM Biren Singh on two-month-old video of women being paraded naked, raped

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also weighed in, claiming that PM Modi’s response was triggered only after a viral video of the incident surfaced. He asserted, “The PM realised two months later that the genocide of Kuki tribes is happening there. The PM reacted, he was forced to react, because the video has gone viral all over the world.”

The Opposition parties have expressed outrage over the central government’s handling of the situation, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accusing, “Modi Govt and the BJP has changed democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state… Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence. You have abdicated your Constitutional responsibility.”

At a press conference, Congress leaders Netta D’Souza and Ranjeet Ranjan questioned, “Even after giving the harshest punishment to the criminals, will we be able to restore the dignity of those women?”

They also demanded accountability from the government for its inaction in the face of such atrocities.

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured that a thorough investigation was underway, and strict action would be taken against the perpetrators, including the possibility of capital punishment.

Leaders from various parties, including Arvind Kejriwal of AAP, Saket Gokhale of TMC, and MK Stalin of DMK, have expressed their dismay and called for unity against such atrocities. NCP President Sharad Pawar also demanded immediate steps from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Home Ministry to restore peace in Manipur, citing Dr. BR Ambedkar’s words, “Without humanity, your glory is worthless.”

Prominent actors Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood have also spoken out against the incident, expressing their shock and condemning the perpetrators, with Akshay Kumar calling for severe punishment to deter such acts in the future.

The incident, which took place on May 4 in Thoubal district, has ignited widespread outrage and calls for swift action to bring the culprits to justice. The Opposition continues to demand accountability from the government for its handling of the situation and the delayed response to the grave incident that has left Manipur shaken.