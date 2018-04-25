Opposition should sink differences to ensure BJP defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha POlls, says Ajit Singh

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh has called upon opposition parties to sink their differences and pave the way for a grand alliance at the national level to ensure the BJP meets its Waterloo in 2019 general elections. (PTI)

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh has called upon opposition parties to sink their differences and pave the way for a grand alliance at the national level to ensure the BJP meets its Waterloo in 2019 general elections. The former Union minister claimed that beneath the calm surface, a major anti-BJP wave was sweeping across the country, and it is for the opposition to ensure that the saffron party loses by preventing a split in anti-BJP votes.

The BJP government has failed completely on all fronts, especially on farmers’ issues and unemployment, Singh told reporters here last night. He claimed the dismal failure of the government was reflected by the fact that over 170 engineering colleges were forced to close down in Uttar Pradesh alone because of lack of job opportunities. Singh said the BJP’s promises to farmers on the issue of minimum support price of crops like sugarcane and wheat were totally unfulfilled.

The flawed policies of the BJP can be seen, especially in western Uttar Pradesh, which has suffered severe economic woes because of the devastation caused by “engineered riots” shortly before the 2014 general elections, he alleged. Singh said it would be tragic if the opposition parties fell prey to the designs of the BJP strategists who would leave no stone unturned to prevent the opposition parties from getting together on a single platform based on a minimum common programme.